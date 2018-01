Family Literacy Day commemorated with program to encourage everyone to read

LITERACY DAY - Jana Olson of the Red Deer Public Library read to kids on Family Literacy Day. The library took part in the Read For 15 challenge to celebrate the day. Todd Colin Vaughan/Red Deer Express

On Jan. 26th and 27th, the Red Deer Public Library is encouraging Red Deerians to read anything for at least 15 minutes and then report it the library on social media using the hashtag #readfor15RDPL.

The event celebrates Family Literacy Day and is a friendly competition between libraries across the country.

More to come.