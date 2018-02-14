Visibility improving as arctic air system moves into Central Alberta

Environment Canada expects cold for next 7 days

An arctic weather system blew into Red Deer causing low-visibility, cold temperatures and poor driving conditions.

Dan Kulak, Environment Canada meteorologist, said Red Deerians can expect cold temperatures for a least another seven days

“The visibility is coming back up according to the highway cams,” he said. “It is a cold front moving through the province with some drifting snow and it is back into the cold weather.”

Visibility also has caused issues on the roads throughout Central Alberta, but Kulak said visibility is already improving.

“The visibility has come up. We do have bulletins out for parts of the Province which has blowing snow advisories,” Kulak said. “The visibility will be a short-lived phenomena.”

He added that Red Deer should not expect extreme cold weather advisories

“We had extreme cold warnings last week. It doesn’t look like we will get that cold again, at least in terms of wind chill, for the next seven days,” he said “There certainly won’t be melting.”

