Victim services looking for volunteers

The Red Deer RCMP is hosting a Victim Services Information night.

On April 26th at 5 p.m. in the Community Room at the downtown Red Deer RCMP detachment, the public is invited to hear from Victims Services staff and volunteer victim advocates.

“It takes a special person to work with victims of crime or of tragic events,” says Constable Holly Erb, Victim Services coordinator for Red Deer RCMP. “It’s a great fit for those who have a knack for caring and want to make a difference in the lives of their fellow Red Deerians.”

The event will run for an hour and includes a presentation about the role of victim services advocates. There will also be a question and answer session and the opportunity to take with with staff and volunteers about possible roles.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Victim Services Advocates go through a screening process which includes a security check, suitability check and specialized training to help people who have been through a crime or a traumatic event.

Work may include next-of-kin notification and also providing government forms like victim impact statements, restitution, financial benefits. Advocates also provide guidance, support and community referrals for victims.

Volunteers must be at least 18-years-old, be a Canadian resident or a Landed Immigrant who has lived in Canada for at least five year, complete a RCMP enhanced security clearance and complete the Alberta Solicitor General online training course.

“If you volunteer with Victim Services, you’ll be trained to offer professional, compassionate and confidential services to victims of crime and trauma,” says Erb. “Advocates work closely with RCMP and provide an essential service to the community.”

More information can be found at reddeer.ca/rcmp or by calling 403 406 2345.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

