UPDATE: Remand Centre inmates escaped through window say Red Deer RCMP

Three inmates remain at large

Red Deer City RCMP with the assistance of the Red Deer Police Dog Service are currently investigating the escape of four prisoners from the Red Deer Remand Centre. Police were alerted to the incident at about 12:15 a.m. this morning. One subject has been located and taken into custody and three others are still at large.

“We did set up containment last night and it was unsuccessful,” said Cpl. Karyn Kay of the Red Deer RCMP.

No information has yet been provided on how the inmates escaped, but Kay said, “I can tell you that they broke a window and got out.”

The Red Deer GIS will continue the investigation, making sure follow-up is done including neighbourhood inquiries, talking to the community and finding out what they can.

RCMP wish to advise the public not to approach the individuals and to call 911 or call Red Deer City RCMP at 403-343-5575 if you see or you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapees.

The escapees are:

• Quinn Russel Peterson, 26;

• Dallas Albert Rain, 26; and

• Douglas Brian Power, 52.

“Dallas Rain may be returning back to the O’Chiese reserve so we’re going to follow up for example and work with all jurisdictions around Central Alberta to see if we can locate the missing three,” she said.

Two of the three escapees have violent histories but they are not of public risk.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes, you are asked to call the Red Deer City RCMP 403-343-5575 or call your local police.

