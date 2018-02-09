United Way of Central Alberta raises over $2 million for annual campaign

Red Deer celebration focused on putting a face on those who directly benefit

TELLING HER STORY - Heather Moyes, client ambassador with United Way of Central Alberta shares her first hand experience as a benefactor of the chairity and expresses gratitude to donors. Michelle Falk/Red Deer Express

United Way Central Alberta celebrated another successful fundraising campaign with supporters donating $2,040,126 at the Community Celebration Breakfast at the Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites.

“The impact we see on our clients is seeing those people feeling lost, broken and not knowing where to turn, to watching them find the skills and resources to rise above their challenges—from survivor to thriver, homeless to housed, dependent to self-sufficient,” said Barb Barber, executive director of Women’s Outreach, a partner agency of the United Way.

The celebration focused on putting a face on those who benefited directly from projects funded through United Way Central Alberta.

“The transformation that we see in our clients in resiliency is truly amazing,” Barber said.

She said the impact of the United Way’s support is not only immediate but will have a lasting effect on the community because it makes new projects possible, like the Domestic Assault Response Team pilot at the hospital and The Dragon Fly Centre.

Client Ambassador Heather Moyes shared her family’s personal experience in benefiting from the support of the United Way.

Her son Cameron had accessed the Shalom Counselling Centre in high school when he was covered under his dad’s benefits.

When he was in his early 20s, Cameron was working his first job, without benefits and a menial pay cheque, he was able to access counselling support again through the Centre’s partnership with United Way.

“He went back to Shalom, and because of people like yourselves who are committed to helping the community and helping people stay well; he was able to pay what he was able to, and everything else came from donation,” Moyes said.

Awards were given to donors for fundraising achievements.

NOVA Chemicals received the award for top contributor donating $789,412. United Way Central Alberta is the company’s charity of choice. They contribute 34% of the charity’s overall donations. One hundred and forty seven of their employees reached ‘leader’ status, personally donating more than $1,200.

DOW MEGlobal was the second largest donor and Alberta Health Services was recognized as the third largest supporter.

The Rising Star award went to Servus Credit Union and INEOS for continued growth in fundraising and the Innovation Award went to one of Red Deer McDonalds’ location for their new collaborative campaign initiatives.

Collins Barrow Chartered Professional Accountants presented the event in partnership with the Holiday Inn. The celebration breakfast was sponsored by Olymel.

Community investments for 2018 will be announced in April.