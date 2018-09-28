Candidate Todd Pawsey at the riding debate in Stettler on Sept. 18. (Kevin J Sabo photo)

UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Two candidates left in race

Drumheller – Stettler UCP candidate Todd Pawsey was disqualified as a candidate and the party has rejected his appeal.

According to the Alberta UCP Party, the decision was made based on what they called Pawsey’s “inappropriate” social media posts.

In response, Pawsey made a long post on his Facebook saying, “I must regretfully inform you that the UCP Head Office has disqualified my candidacy in the 11th hour.. the day before polls were to open.”

Pawsey went on to say that earlier this week another campaign’s team made “below the belt” personal attacks against him. He added that “further complaints were lodged” from “inappropriate Facebook posts.”

Pawsey said that the board wouldn’t hear his appeal.

The other two UCP candidates include Nate Horner and current MLA Rick Strankman.

Voting was on Sept. 27 in Provost and Coronation, on Sept. 28 in Stettler and Drumheller, and on Sept 29 in Oyen and Hanna.

More to follow.

Previous story
Fall food drive a tremendous help for Red Deer Food Bank
Next story
Red Deer RCMP present cheques from Regimental Ball proceeds

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP present cheques from Regimental Ball proceeds

Victim Services and the Red Deer Food Bank each recieve $7,500

Fall food drive a tremendous help for Red Deer Food Bank

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints helps to fill shelves of food bank

Don Amero brings rock-tinged country to Red Deer Oct. 10th

Amero will feature tunes from his latest disc at The Velvet Olive

Red Deer RCMP arrest offenders during break and enters in progress

Several people arrested in the act of business, garage and shed break-ins

Red Deer College hosts Backpacks to Briefcases

Day-long event teaches professionalism and valuable life lessons to students

WATCH: Red Deer students don orange shirts for Orange Shirt Day

Alberta Education Minister stopped into Westpark School to discuss importance of the day

Senator confronted by angry protester, calls for delay on key Kavanaugh vote

U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to be on his best behaviour Friday

Nearly 200 B.C. pastors launch anti-SOGI campaign

They call themselves the West Coast Christian Accord and are asking the province to pull the course.

Victor Foley denied bail

Was arrested with assault rifle, semi-auto pistol, shotgun and drugs during traffic stop

Fashion Fridays: Shop online like a pro

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Two candidates left in race

Update: Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to go to full Senate

Judiciary Committee votes to send Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination to full Senate.

Canada slips to 55th place in global freedom-of-information law rankings

Canada has slipped six places to 55th spot on an annual list of global freedom-of-information rankings, tied with Bulgaria and Uruguay.

Humboldt Broncos will advocate for seatbelt use on team buses

The head coach of the Humboldt Broncos says his team will push for seatbelt use on team buses after the deadly crash in the spring.

Most Read