UCP Drumheller – Stettler candidate Todd Pawsey disqualified

Drumheller – Stettler UCP candidate Todd Pawsey was disqualified as a candidate and the party has rejected his appeal.

According to the Alberta UCP Party, the decision was made based on what they called Pawsey’s “inappropriate” social media posts.

In response, Pawsey made a long post on his Facebook saying, “I must regretfully inform you that the UCP Head Office has disqualified my candidacy in the 11th hour.. the day before polls were to open.”

Pawsey went on to say that earlier this week another campaign’s team made “below the belt” personal attacks against him. He added that “further complaints were lodged” from “inappropriate Facebook posts.”

Pawsey said that the board wouldn’t hear his appeal.

The other two UCP candidates include Nate Horner and current MLA Rick Strankman.

Voting was on Sept. 27 in Provost and Coronation, on Sept. 28 in Stettler and Drumheller, and on Sept 29 in Oyen and Hanna.

More to follow.