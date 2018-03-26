T’s Bakery Cafe raises money for epilepsy awareness

T’s Bakery Cafe is hosting one of several events within the City of Red Deer March 26th to raise both funds and awareness of epilepsy.

Who knew that raising epilepsy awareness could be so delicious? All day T’s Bakery Cafe is offering amazing, gluten-free hot cross buns, cupcakes, and cookies, 50% of all the proceeds will go to the Epilepsy Association of Calgary – Central Alberta Office.100% of the proceeds from a Silent Auction set up on location will also go to the Association.

It is Spring Break this week for some schools so if you have kiddos at home, consider bringing them on down to T’s Bakery Cafe as there will be a Craft Station where kids can create a cool purple craft. With every purchase of a Purple Day treat, you earn one entry into a Cupcake Draw. You can win a dozen of your favorite T’s Bakery Cafe cupcakes, customized for your next event.

Hearing about this wonderful event inspired more local vendors to get involved and volunteer their services. Together they set up an amazing Purple Day “Pop Up” event at the T’s Bakery Cafe restaurant. Vendors include: calligraphy by Gian Lee, event decor and rentals by Engaged by Darcie, paperie, and party supplies by The Small Details, photography by Candy Koated Design, balloons by Up Town Parties and design, styling, and coordination by Cynthia Pottinger Events. Together, with the delectable desserts created by the talented T’s Bakery Cafe team, these vendors create quite the amazing Purple Day experience. You have to check it out for yourself.

“What can you do? Wear purple, put a purple profile image on your social media account, get purple streaks to show you care. Support a fundraising event happening in the community (such as ours), and share your #PurpleDay photos and stories. Let’s just get people talking about epilepsy!” said Tannis, owner, operator of T’s Bakery Cafe.

To support your local epilepsy programs in Central Alberta head on down to T’s Bakery Cafe. T’s Bakery Cafe is located at # 130, 2840 Bremner Ave., Red Deer, Alberta, inside the Breathing Room Yoga Studio + Cafe. The Cafe is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

-Submitted by T’s Bakery Cafe