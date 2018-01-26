Janet Fraser (Green Party of Vancouver)

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

The names of schools, landmarks and even street signs are at the centre of a conversation on inclusivity and equality occuring in many cities across the province.

Earlier this month, Victoria residents urged the city to change the name of Trutch Street, named to honour colonial politician Joseph Trutch known more modernly for his discriination against First Nations people.

Last year, University of Victoria student Lisa Schnitzler succesfully convinced the university to rename a building called Trutch Residence.

This week, a Vancouver school trustee says the school board needs to revise its school naming and renaming policies to better reflect the city’s multicultural heritage and its commitment to reconciliation.

Green party trustee Janet Fraser says a motion she’s proposed calling for the revision was inspired in part by the city’s recent recommendations and apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent.

The motion due to come up for a vote on Monday says the development and implementation of new policies would be undertaken in consultation with school communities, community groups and local First Nations.

Fraser says the names of the Vancouver board’s more than 100 schools do not fully reflect the city’s diversity and it’s time to change that.

Previous story
Discovery Wildlife Park under scrutiny after video of bear eating ice cream

Just Posted

WATCH: Hedley headlines Enmax Centrium on Feb. 10th

Cageless tour showcases Canadian band’s newest album

Discovery Wildlife Park under scrutiny after video of bear eating ice cream

Zoo Check says bear out of enclosure poses dangers to public

Lacombe business creating graphic wraps for Nigerian bobsled team

Strand Media had created wraps for Australia and Canada in the past

UPC MLAs discuss Red Deer Hospital funding exclusion

UCP MLAs criticize NDP for not prioritizing the hospital

WATCH: Library encourages Red Deer to Read for 15

Family Literacy Day commemorated with program to encourage everyone to read

UPC MLAs discuss Red Deer Hospital funding exclusion

UCP MLAs criticize NDP for not prioritizing the hospital

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Group wants more charging stations connecting B.C. communities

Community Energy Association eye idea of stations connecting Kamloops with Haida Gwaii

RCMP recruits ‘deeply afraid’ to speak out about alleged sex abuse: Lawyer

Halifax police spokeswoman Carol McIsaac said force has received 50 complaints from both men, women

CRTC’s ban on Super Bowl ad substitutions remains, pending Bell’s appeal

A Supreme Court judge ruled on Jan. 24 that he was granting Bell’s request for leave to appeal

B.C. man acquitted of terror charges sues provincial, federal governments

Othman Hamdan was charged in 2015 over 85 Facebook posts in which he supported some actions of Islamic State militants

Billionaire couple’s death deemed a targeted double homicide

Barry and Honey Sherman died in targeted double homicide: Police

Patrick Brown sister says he was the victim of a ‘political hit’

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown is resigning amid allegations about conduct

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Most Read