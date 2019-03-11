FILE - In this Wednesday, March 6, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump talks to Apple Inc. CEO Tim Cook during the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board’s first meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Trump defends ‘Tim Apple’ comment, says he was saving time

After the session, Cook altered his Twitter profile, replacing his last name with the Apple logo

President Donald Trump says he didn’t slip up when he referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as “Tim Apple” at a White House meeting.

Trump tweeted Monday: “I quickly referred to Tim + Apple as Tim/Apple as an easy way to save time & words. The Fake News was disparagingly all over this, & it became yet another bad Trump story!”

Trump made the comment last week. After the session, Cook altered his Twitter profile, replacing his last name with the Apple logo.

At a dinner for Republican National Committee donors at his Florida club Friday, Trump complained that his “Tim Apple” flub was “fake news,” said a person who heard them and spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Trump’s remarks. Trump’s complaint was first reported by Axios.

READ MORE: Trump 2020 budget seeks $8.6B for wall

READ MORE: iPhone sales are falling, and Apple’s app fees might be next

Zeke Miller, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A shredded book, a passport: What 157 victims left behind
Next story
Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

Just Posted

Boston Bruins Alumni team heads to Red Deer soon for good cause

Game will fundraise for The Mustard Seed and Shalom Counselling Centre

Expanding a vision for the Red Deer Arts Council

Suzanne Hermary is excited about building further connections in the arts community

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake hits Rocky Mountain House

A second earthquake in six days hits central Alberta

Red Deer’s first Women’s March celebrates women healing communities

More than 100 come out for Red Deer’s inaugural March

Rebels win a big one in stunning comeback victory Friday

Red Deer takes the final playoff spot from Brandon for Eastern Conference

18 Canadians among 157 people killed in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport

Canadians swamp airlines with safety concerns around Boeing 737 following crash

The accident raised concerns over parallels to a crash of the same model of aircraft in Indonesia last October

Feds launch review of official-languages law 50 years after its introduction

The 1969 law enshrined Canadians’ right to receive federal services in English or French

OECD concerned with allegations Trudeau interfered in SNC-Lavalin case

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development oversees a global anti-bribery convention

Health Canada tightens marketing requirements for opioid prescriptions

In the first half of 2018 alone, 2,066 people across Canada died as a result of opioid overdoses

Potential ‘human carcinogen’ leads to recall of Losartan-containing drugs

Health Canada is advising that there is no immediate risk to patients taking these medications

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

Support for climate change action could wane if no help for coal workers: report

There are 16 coal-fired generating stations left in Canada, and nine mines for the ‘thermal coal’ that feeds them

Most Read