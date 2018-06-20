True-Line Homes donates over $14,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer and District

On June 20th True-Line Homes revealed their donation of $14,462 to Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer and District. The funds were raised in their 10th and final charity slo-pitch tournament from June 1st-3rd in Blackfalds.

“I would like to say thank you to all of our 21 teams that came out in support of True-Line Homes charity baseball tournament that we held the first weekend of June. With this being our final year, we wanted to go out with a bang and we set a goal back in November of raising a minimum of $10,000 to represent our 10th year for our charity of choice, the Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer,” said Derek Fredeen of True-Line Homes.

Over the past seven years True-Line Homes has donated over $50,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Red Deer & District. These donations were made possible through the support of their staff team, local community and event sponsors.

Donations go to support community-based programs in Red Deer and area.