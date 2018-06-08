UPDATE: Train derailment sends seven rail cars off the track

Blackfalds RCMP are currently on scene of a Canadian Pacific (CP) train derailment. Highway 2A north between McKenzie Road and Springbrook is closed with traffic being diverted.

At approximately 4:45 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP responded to a report of seven rail cars derailed having left the tracks. The cars were carrying crude oil, one leaking. No evacuations have been needed as the location of this is in a rural non-residential area. Members of Alberta Highways, Environmental Services, Hazardous materials and emergency services remain on scene.

No injuries are reported. CP Police are leading the investigation, no other information is available at this time when updates are available an additional release will be provided.

Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours while the train cars and area spill are removed and investigation continues.

-Submitted by Blackfalds RCMP