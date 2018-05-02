Three charged in home invasion, identity of fourth unknown

Rimbey RCMP has charged three individuals in connection to a home invasion and assault

Rimbey RCMP, along with the assistance of Red Deer General Investigation Section (GIS), have laid charges to three suspects, and are working on identifying and charging a fourth.

The suspects were wanted in connection to a home invasion and assault from April 13, RCMP report.

Early on the morning of April 13, two men in a residence were awoke when four suspects entered their residences and assaulted them both.

Both victims suffered from minor injuries as a result, a RCMP press release states.

Rimbey RCMP responded to the call, and with the assistance of the Red Deer Forensic Identification Section, were able to investigate and identify three of the suspects.

One male suspect currently remains wanted on an arrest warrant, and RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him.

Tyson Richard Ethier, 24, of Sylvan Lake has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and two counts of fail to comply with a probation order.

A warrant was issued for Ethier’s arrest, and he was arrested and taken into custody on April 30 in Red Deer.

He remains in custody with several conditions, according to RCMP. He will appear in Provincial Court in Rimbey on May 4 via CCTV.

Samantha Leone Lewis, 32, of Ponoka has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement, uttering threats and fail to comply with a probation order.

She was arrested on April 17 in Rocky Mountain House, RCMP confirm.

Lewis was released on a Recognizance to attend Provincial Court in Rimbey on June 1, after a judicial interim release hearing was held.

Jimmy Delane Morsette, 30, of Blackfalds has been charged with aggravated assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats.

Morsette has not yet been located by RCMP, a warrant for his arrest has been issued by RCMP.

RCMP describe Morsett as 5’8” tall and 216 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and may be sporting a goatee.

The investigation has lead RCMP to believe this was a “targeted event.” And RCMP press release states the “general public was not at risk either during or after this incident.”

The suspects from this crime are known to the RCMP and the investigation is ongoing, as RCMP seek information and the identity of the fourth assailant.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Morsette or has seen him, they are asked contact the Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or the local police department.

Anonymous tips about this crime or any other can be done by contacting Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

