Theft of lottery tickets reported at Blackfalds Shell

Suspect is described as Caucasian with long hair, glasses, and in his early 20s

Blackfalds RCMP are currently investigating a theft of lottery tickets from a convenience store.

On Aug. 19th at approximately 10:15 a.m., an unknown male entered the Blackfalds Shell gas station and took a bundle of lottery tickets from the store office. The value of the tickets were approximately $1,000.

The male was described as Caucasian, with long hair, glasses, in his early 20s.

At the time of the incident the subject wore a DC hoodie, gray pants, and white shoes.

Police are releasing the surveillance image of the suspect, to assist with identifying the individual responsible for the theft.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this occurrence to contact Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stopper that leads to an arrest(s), you may eligible for a cash reward.

-Submitted by the Blackfalds RCMP