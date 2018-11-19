The Gaetz Avenue bridge is officially open to traffic

Two years and two months after closing the old one, the new Gaetz Ave. bridge is permanently open to traffic. This long-awaited achievement represents the last of the major milestones to be met as part of the Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange Improvement project.

The project, which got underway in September 2016, has seen the removal of three bridge structures, construction of five new bridge structures, reconfiguration of ramps and intersections, realignment of Highway 2, expansion of Highway 2 to six lanes between 32nd St. and Mackenzie Rd., and the construction of two new collector-distributor roads.

“Alberta Transportation is very pleased to announce the opening of the Gaetz Avenue bridge as it fulfills our commitment to have all bridges and roadways open to traffic by the end of this construction season,” said Chris Peterson, Project Manager, Alberta Transportation. “We know that having the bridge open will bring a sigh of relief for residents, motorists and nearby businesses, and we want to thank everyone for their continued patience over the last two years.”

Flatiron Constructors Canada is the contractor that was awarded the $80 million contract to build the new interchange.

“Bringing this project in on schedule required extensive collaboration between all partners, and an impressive level of commitment from our crews and sub-contractors,” said Brett Heintz, Project Manager, Flatiron. “Our teams have worked hard through many nights and weekends, and in all kinds of weather, to get us to this point. We’re proud of the work they’ve done and to have contributed to a safer, more efficient travel experience.”

Additional paving work and final clean-up activities will take place in Spring 2019. For detailed project information, please visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

-Submitted by Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd.