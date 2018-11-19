The Gaetz Avenue bridge is officially open to traffic

After over two years Red Deerians will have an easier commute

Two years and two months after closing the old one, the new Gaetz Ave. bridge is permanently open to traffic. This long-awaited achievement represents the last of the major milestones to be met as part of the Highway 2/Gaetz Avenue Interchange Improvement project.

The project, which got underway in September 2016, has seen the removal of three bridge structures, construction of five new bridge structures, reconfiguration of ramps and intersections, realignment of Highway 2, expansion of Highway 2 to six lanes between 32nd St. and Mackenzie Rd., and the construction of two new collector-distributor roads.

“Alberta Transportation is very pleased to announce the opening of the Gaetz Avenue bridge as it fulfills our commitment to have all bridges and roadways open to traffic by the end of this construction season,” said Chris Peterson, Project Manager, Alberta Transportation. “We know that having the bridge open will bring a sigh of relief for residents, motorists and nearby businesses, and we want to thank everyone for their continued patience over the last two years.”

Flatiron Constructors Canada is the contractor that was awarded the $80 million contract to build the new interchange.

“Bringing this project in on schedule required extensive collaboration between all partners, and an impressive level of commitment from our crews and sub-contractors,” said Brett Heintz, Project Manager, Flatiron. “Our teams have worked hard through many nights and weekends, and in all kinds of weather, to get us to this point. We’re proud of the work they’ve done and to have contributed to a safer, more efficient travel experience.”

Additional paving work and final clean-up activities will take place in Spring 2019. For detailed project information, please visit Hwy2Gaetz.com.

-Submitted by Flatiron Constructors Canada Ltd.

Canada Post 'cooling off' period won't resolve postal dispute, says CUPW
Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

Local singer/songwriter Ryan Langlois lands in Project WILD’s top three

Popular artist could land as much as $100,000 for his dream recording project

Festival of Trees celebrates the season while supporting a tremendous cause

The 25th annual Festival of Trees opens Nov. 21st

Oh What a Night! celebrates iconic American legends

Frankie Valli and Andy Williams honoured during Red Deer show

WATCH: Hundreds come out to annual Red Deer Lights the Night

Celebration featured lighting of City Hall Park and Red Deer’s Christmas Tree

Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as ‘horrific’

Calgary bobsled death inquiry recommends infrared technology, safety audits

A judge found the deaths of 17-year-old twins Evan and Jordan Caldwell were accidental and caused by blunt-force head and neck trauma

Wetaskiwin RCMP searching for owner of missing urn

Police say the small blue urn, with label ‘BAIER’ at the bottom, was handed in recently

Examine ‘monstrous’ allegations of forced sterilization of Indigenous women: NDP

The issue of forced sterilizations will also be raised at the UN Committee Against Torture

Canada Post ‘cooling off’ period won’t resolve postal dispute, says CUPW

CUPW national president Mike Palecek says the union isn’t holding rotating strikes to harm the public

Calgary city council votes to shut down bid for 2026 Winter Games

More than half of those who went to the polls voted ‘no’ to bidding for the games

Canada to test out nation-wide emergency alert system – again

Test messages will be sent on Nov. 28

Rimbey council holds open house before passing cannabis smoking bylaw

Rimbey town council talk to the public regarding cannabis

Calgary Stampeders back to Grey Cup with 22-14 win over Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Calgary was favoured to win the 2017 and 2016 Grey Cups, but lost to the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa Redblacks respectively.

