Temporary road bans start April 10th in Red Deer

Bans in place for trucks to prevent serious damage to roads during spring thaw

With spring well on its way, temporary road bans throughout the city will come into effect at 7 a.m. on April 10th. Road bans are in place for trucks to prevent serious damage to roads during spring thaw.

The following roads are designated as areas where trucks are allowed to carry up to a maximum per cent of vehicle axle weight allowance, and road bans are in effect until further notice:

75 percent (temporary):

 Township Road 384 east of Range Road 271 to East city limit

 39 Street (Township Road 382) west of Range Road 270 to Range Road 271(20 Avenue)

 Range Road 272 (30 Avenue) north of Township Road 384 to Township Road 390

 Township Road 390 east of Range Road 272 to Range Road 271

 Range Road 271 (20 Avenue) south of Township Road 384 to 55 Street

 Range Road 271 south of Township Road 390 to Township Road 384

 Range Road 270 north of 19 Street to 55 Street

50 percent (temporary)

 C&E Trail from Hwy 11A to Township Road 391

 Range Road 281 from Township Road 384 to 79 Street

As a reminder, the following roads have year-round permanent bans for trucks:

50 percent (permanent):

 Range Road 271 from 55 Street to 39 Street

 C&E Trail from Township Road 391to City Limits

 Queens Drive from Brandt Tractor to 79 Street

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer