Temporary road bans start April 10th in Red Deer

Bans in place for trucks to prevent serious damage to roads during spring thaw

With spring well on its way, temporary road bans throughout the city will come into effect at 7 a.m. on April 10th. Road bans are in place for trucks to prevent serious damage to roads during spring thaw.

The following roads are designated as areas where trucks are allowed to carry up to a maximum per cent of vehicle axle weight allowance, and road bans are in effect until further notice:

75 percent (temporary):

 Township Road 384 east of Range Road 271 to East city limit

 39 Street (Township Road 382) west of Range Road 270 to Range Road 271(20 Avenue)

 Range Road 272 (30 Avenue) north of Township Road 384 to Township Road 390

 Township Road 390 east of Range Road 272 to Range Road 271

 Range Road 271 (20 Avenue) south of Township Road 384 to 55 Street

 Range Road 271 south of Township Road 390 to Township Road 384

 Range Road 270 north of 19 Street to 55 Street

50 percent (temporary)

 C&E Trail from Hwy 11A to Township Road 391

 Range Road 281 from Township Road 384 to 79 Street

As a reminder, the following roads have year-round permanent bans for trucks:

50 percent (permanent):

 Range Road 271 from 55 Street to 39 Street

 C&E Trail from Township Road 391to City Limits

 Queens Drive from Brandt Tractor to 79 Street

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
Lindsay Thurber High School presents Thurber’s Got Talent
Next story
Elementary school teacher is Division finalist for ASBA Edwin Parr Award

Just Posted

Lindsay Thurber High School presents Thurber’s Got Talent

Red Deer students will be showcasing their skills tonight

Elementary school teacher is Division finalist for ASBA Edwin Parr Award

Bronwyn Hawkes from Maryview School is Division finalist

Red Deer RCMP arrest suspect after mobile phone store break-in

Suspect stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise

Ticket lottery launched for the CFR in Red Deer

CFR runs Oct. 30th to Nov. 4th

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

Analyst says factors will include weather, visibility, speed and mechanical condition of vehicles

Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Government official says players all had blond dyed hair and similar builds

Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

Humboldt “really could have been anybody” said the Princeton Posse’s coach

Pick-up stolen from Wetaskiwin’s Manluk Centre, 24 year old Maskwacis man charged

Wetaskiwin RCMP recover stolen pickup truck in Walmart parking lot

Gasoline price expert: It’s complicated

Michael Ervin says local pricing influenced by demand

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims

Social media users leave hockey sticks on porches in tribute to Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Most Read