At 12:30 p.m. on July 16th, RCMP were called to a single vehicle collision on Alexander Crescent after a vehicle struck a residence. At this point, RCMP believe the collision was the result of the driver experiencing a medical incident, and expect that no charges will be laid.

Red Deer Emergency Services attended and treated the adult male driver on scene before taking him to hospital to be assessed and treated for what are believed to be non-serious injuries.