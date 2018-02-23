Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Toronto police have laid a new murder charge against alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, bringing the total number of men he’s accused of killing to six.

Det. Sgt. Hank Idsinga says investigators have identified a set of remains recovered from a property linked to McArthur as that of 40-year-old Skanda Navaratnam, who went missing in 2010.

Idsinga says Navaratnam’s remains — and those of five other people — were found in large planters at a residential property where 66-year-old McArthur worked as a landscaper.

He says police still have to identify three sets of remains.

McArthur was charged last month in the death of 49-year-old Andrew Kinsman, and the presumed death of 44-year-old Selim Esen, both of whom went missing from Toronto’s gay village in 2017.

Police laid three more first-degree murder charges against McArthur about two weeks later, related to the disappearances of Majeed Kayhan, 58, and Soroush Mahmudi, 50, and the death of Dean Lisowick, either 43 or 44, who had never been reported missing.

The Canadian Press

