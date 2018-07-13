Readers sent in these images of the effects of the storm Friday night. While the storm brought some beautiful scenes, it also brought hail, which damaged area homes and vehicles. For others, it was an opportunity to show just how much hail there was. Photos submitted

Storm rips through central Alberta

Hail pelts region causing damage to farmland, plus communities in Ponoka, Bashaw and Stettler

Central Alberta was hit with heavy winds, thunderstorms, and eventually hail that caused damage to area homes Friday evening.

In Ponoka, a swath of hail was large enough that residents reported golf-ball sized hail that caused damage to car windshields, siding on homes, and gardens. For the Ponoka area, a large amount of hail affected Crestomere and more, which appeared to be on the north side of Highway 53.

Crops were also affected by the hail, with whole fields of canola and barley flattened.

Reports from Ponoka News readers stated there was heavy hail along the Menaik Road area but folks in Maskwacis and Ponoka County reported that around the Town of Ponoka were the areas hit.

Chevi Rabbit posted this video of hail pelting down on their property.

For Bashaw, some area homes received damage to their vehicle windshields, siding and home windows, especially the ones facing west.

Later, the large storm cell rolled through Stettler Friday evening bringing with it thunder, lightning, heavy rain and large hail.

There are no reports yet on how much damage the hail caused, however, on social media, users were posting photos of the damage.

Environment Canada issued a tornado watch shortly after 2 p.m. Friday for Stettler, Ponoka, Red Deer and Innisfail area, which was eventually ended later in the evening.

 

A view of the large cloud formation east of Stettler. (Lisa Joy/Black Press News Services) A huge rapid moving cloud forms over Stettler July 13. (Lisa Joy/Black Press News Services)

Hail pelted the Stettler area shortly after 7 p.m. July 13. (Lisa Joy/Black Press News Services)

Previous story
CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

Just Posted

RCMP execute search warrant at Syndicate Motorcycle Club Red Deer clubhouse

Four people face charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement and drug charges

Greyhound closure will affect approximately 380,000 passengers in Alberta

Red Deer cerebral palsy relied on the bus for medical appointments

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake elects its new MLA

The by-election was held in the riding on July 12

WATCH: Grade 2 students in Red Deer see great benefits from Reading College

Students build up their skills for Grade 3

Red Deer College renews lease at downtown campus

Donald School of Business will remain in downtown Red Deer

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

7 endangered rhinos dead in Kenya relocation bid: Official

Seven critically endangered black rhinos are dead after an attempt to move them and restore the species to the country in north-central Africa.

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

Oh made history as the first Asian woman to be nominated for an Emmy Award for lead actress in a drama series.

Donald Trump showdown at the NATO summit: A journalist’s perspective

A sequence of events of how Trump upended the final day of the event in Brussels.

Supreme Court of Canada rules against tobacco firm in health data privacy case

The Supreme Court of Canada says British Columbia does not have to give a tobacco company access to detailed provincial health databases.

Woman stands in front of semi on Highway 2

Potentially tragic event averted on QEII with help of Ponoka ITU members

Most Read