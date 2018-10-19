Stadium vendor seen in pizza spitting video pleads guilty

The 21-year-old’s sentencing is Nov. 15. His lawyer has said he understood what he did was wrong and was remorseful.

A young man who was fired from his job as a food vendor at the Detroit Tigers’ home stadium after video surfaced showing him spitting on a pizza has pleaded guilty in the case.

Court records show Jaylon Kerley entered the plea Wednesday to one felony count and one misdemeanour count of food law violations. The felony is punishable by up to four years behind bars.

The 21-year-old's sentencing is Nov. 15. His lawyer has said Kerley understood what he did was wrong and was remorseful.

The video appeared on Instagram and the pizza was apparently intended for a customer. Officials determined it was recorded Sept. 21 during the Tigers game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park. Kerley was fired. Tests later showed he didn’t have communicable diseases .

