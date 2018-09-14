St. Elizabeth Seton School celebrated grand opening of new playground

￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼￼On Sept. 13th, St. Elizabeth Seton School hosted a grand opening celebration for their new playground, which cost over $120,000.

“Our school community is thrilled to have completed our playground after two years of fundraising. Our new playground will accommodate not only the students of St. Elizabeth Seton School, but also the community of Anders. We are grateful to the many donors and organizations, who donated and supported this endeavour,” said Sinead Armstrong, principal at St. Elizabeth Seton School.

The playground would not be possible without the generous donations of sponsors. The Gold Level sponsors include the Alberta Blue Cross, The City of Red Deer, Ing & McKee Insurance and Wawanesa. Other sponsors include Pearl Rose Construction, The Sutter Fund, Kiwanis Club of Red Deer, Goodmen Roofing and more.

In June of 2016, St. Elizabeth Seton School had to remove their old school playground to make room for new modular classrooms to accommodate their growing school.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools