Visibility is smoky driving across the City, with wildfire smoke spreading significantly across the province from B.C.

Special air quality statement in effect for Central Alberta

Wildfire smoke from B.C. covering 95 per cent of the province

An air quality statement has been released for Red Deer and the rest of Central Alberta, and according to Meteorologist with Environment Canada Brian Proctor, it’s likely to be in effect for the next 48 to 72 hours.

“We’re seeing wildfire smoke from B.C. really surfacing significantly. Wildfire smoke at this point in time covers 95 per cent of the province at this point and we’re expecting those conditions to not really change significantly until we get that air mass change on Saturday with a cold front coming through.”

Special air quality statements stretch out into Saskatchewan and western Manitoba too.

For those with compromised respiratory systems, Proctor said it’s recommended that they minimize their exposure outside.

Currently Red Deer is sitting at an Air Quality Health Index of five, which Proctor said is among the best in the province. Other places like Airdrie and Caroline are sitting at ten plus.

Previous story
Blackfalds RCMP warns of ‘repo’ scammers
Next story
Red Deer teacher nominated for Search for Goodness Award

Just Posted

Special air quality statement in effect for Central Alberta

Wildfire smoke from B.C. covering 95 per cent of the province

Blackfalds RCMP warn of attempts to steal property

This week two males attempted to steal a utility vehicle from a rural property

Tools for Schools program in need of school supplies for students

Supplies will be donated to students across Central Alberta

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser

Excitement building as the big event draws closer

Expansions rolling ahead at Red Deer Hospice

Six new rooms will provide care to 100 additional residents each year

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Ponoka RCMP seek arrest warrants in Hammy’s Liquor armed robbery

The armed robbery occurred with a knife on Aug. 11 and one suspect was caught shortly after

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

Climate change likely to cause more sewage leaks, says environment minister

More than one hundred municipal wastewater systems did not report how much raw sewage overflowed from their pipes in 2017.

Priests molested 1,000 children in Pennsylvania, report says

The “real number” of abused children and abusive priests might be higher since some secret church records were lost and some victims never came forward.

Defiant as Trump rages, Omarosa says she won’t be silenced

Manigault Newman declared she will not be silenced by President Donald Trump, remaining defiant as her public feud with her former boss shifted from a war of words to a possible legal battle.

Death toll hits 39 in Italy bridge collapse; blame begins

The collapse of the Morandi Bridge sent dozens of cars and three trucks plunging as much as 45 metres (150 feet) to the ground Tuesday.

Police chiefs call for stricter controls on pill presses to fight opioids

Canada’s police chiefs are urging Ottawa to beef up its fight against the opioid scourge by closely vetting people who import pill presses

Most Read