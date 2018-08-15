Special air quality statement in effect for Central Alberta

Visibility is smoky driving across the City, with wildfire smoke spreading significantly across the province from B.C.

An air quality statement has been released for Red Deer and the rest of Central Alberta, and according to Meteorologist with Environment Canada Brian Proctor, it’s likely to be in effect for the next 48 to 72 hours.

“We’re seeing wildfire smoke from B.C. really surfacing significantly. Wildfire smoke at this point in time covers 95 per cent of the province at this point and we’re expecting those conditions to not really change significantly until we get that air mass change on Saturday with a cold front coming through.”

Special air quality statements stretch out into Saskatchewan and western Manitoba too.

For those with compromised respiratory systems, Proctor said it’s recommended that they minimize their exposure outside.

Currently Red Deer is sitting at an Air Quality Health Index of five, which Proctor said is among the best in the province. Other places like Airdrie and Caroline are sitting at ten plus.