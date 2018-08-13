Rick and Cindy More, who spearheaded the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation following the loss of their daughter in 2015, are thankful for the continued and growing support for the organization. Next up in terms of fundraisers is a fun drive-in movie event planned for Aug. 23rd at Westerner Park. photo submitted

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser

Excitement building as the big event draws closer

Support for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation’s drive-in movie event fundraiser has been tremendous, organizers say.

The event, which will feature the film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is slated to run Aug. 23rd at Westerner Park with tickets available at Tickets Alberta.

Movie time is at 9 p.m.

“We ran a Facebook poll with five selections and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the one that won. It’s a good one – great for the whole family,” explained Rick More of Smiles Thru Lindsey.

“So that got people involved right away which was kind of neat,” he said, adding that the community’s overall support and means of helping to sponsor the event has been terrific.

Smile Thru Lindsey is a foundation that More and his wife Cindy set up following the loss of their beloved daughter Lindsey in 2015.

The organization’s mission is to build awareness and remind those in the community that are fighting depression that they are not alone in their battles.

Sharing their story has also opened doors to have a powerful impact on many lives as well.

According to the Smiles Thru Lindsey Facebook page, “After the sudden passing of a friend who also took his life a year before, Lindsey was determined to make a change.

“She had discussed with her Dad, Rick, to start a foundation that would raise money to help children, teens and young adults who are fighting mental illness but do not have the financial support to get the proper help needed. Unfortunately, Lindsey did not live to see her foundation come to life, but her love for helping others will continue even though she is not with us.”

As to the drive-in event, More said the gates out at Westerner Park will be opening at 7 p.m.

Those attending can come through the northeast gates, he added.

“There will be a $25 parking pass for entry, and that will all go to Smiles Thru Lindsey,” said Rick, adding that a local car club will be setting up on site that will add richly to that ‘nostalgic’ feel for the evening with 50s and 60s cars to check out.

Folks can also grab some food at the concession which will feature hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, pop and pickled eggs.

“We do have a full line-up at the snack bar,” he added. To date, about 140 carloads of movie fans will be there to take in the film, and Rick said the parking lot at the Westerner can hold up to 450, so hopefully lots more residents will drop by.

“Bring your kids! This is something they will have never experienced,” he added with a laugh.

Tickets are available via Tickets Alberta and at the gate.

For more about the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation, check out their facebook page.

