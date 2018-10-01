File Photo: Work camp for the Site C dam is a self-contained town called Two Rivers Lodge

Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed

A landslide in northeastern British Columbia near a gate to the Site C hydroelectric project has damaged a road, isolated a small community and forced the evacuation of two properties.

Social media posts from the Ministry of Transportation say the Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed until further notice after the hillside shifted early Sunday.

The ministry says geotechnical crews are on the scene but it could take several days before the earth stops moving.

RELATED: Site C dam project plagued by problems

There is no immediate risk to the residents of about three dozen homes in Old Fort but the slide has cut access to the community and the Peace River Regional District ordered the evacuation of two properties, including a gravel pit, nearest the slide.

The district has set up an emergency operations centre and residents of Old Fort who are not affected by the evacuation are being advised to stay put while efforts are underway to find a new route into the community.

BC Hydro, which is responsible for the Site C project, posted several Twitter messages Sunday saying the situation is being monitored closely but there is no evidence the slide is linked to construction of the huge dam.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video
Next story
UPDATE: Lane Goodrunning has been located

Just Posted

More than 600 people take part in CIBC Run for the Cure

Organizers say this year’s event will surpass goal of raising $90,000

Rebels beat Broncos 5-2

Rebels take the second game of the 2018-19 season against Broncos

WATCH: Alberta Culture Days in full swing

Celebration of Dance presents dance forms from across cultures

WATCH: Canada Winter Games branches out with tree planting project

More than 2,000 trees will be planted throughout Red Deer

Blackfalds and Innisfail RCMP apprehension suspects in stolen vehicle

Blackfalds RCMP received a request to assist in locating a stolen vehicle

VIDEO: SOGI 123 protesters clash at B.C. Legislature

Standing side-by-side, protesters and counter protesters voiced their thoughts on inclusive initiative

Paralyzed Humboldt player getting used to the new normal

Ryan Straschnitzki focuses on physiotherapy and his dream of playing on the national sledge hockey team

Alessia Cara named as halftime performer for ‘18 Grey Cup

The 2018 Grey Cup will take place in Edmonton

Slide near Site C dam prompts limited evacuation in northeastern B.C.

Old Fort Road, just south of Fort St. John, is closed

Serena Williams sings, goes topless for breast cancer video

The video was made to promote breast cancer awareness month

Canadian dairy farmers say new trade deal undercuts industry

Canadian dairy farmers issue statement over the renegotiated trade pact between Canada, the U.S. and Mexico

Out with NAFTA, in with USMCA: Canada inks new trade deal

The new trade deal with the U.S. and Mexico came just hours before an end-of-week, midnight dealine

Canadian man charged with manslaughter in death of girlfriend’s baby boy

Investigators believe the boy was injured by the accused on two different occasions

Over 800 dead in Indonesia quake and tsunami; toll may rise

At least 832 people were confirmed killed by the quake and tsunami that struck Friday evening

Most Read