Shots fired in Riverside Meadows neighbourhood

Red Deer RCMP believe incident isn’t random

The RCMP Red Deer Detachment, along with the assistance of the Red Deer Detachment General Investigation Section and RCMP Police Dog Service have responded to a complaint within the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood of a shots fired complaint Thursday night.

Initial reports indicate that a person or persons may have been injured during the altercation, and at this point, the suspects remain at large. Information related to the preliminary investigation leads investigators to believe this is not a random incident.

The RCMP continue to investigate, and at this time, this is believed to be an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

Updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

