River Bend hosts Biathlon North American Cup in Red Deer

Event will see some Paralympians in attendance

This weekend Red Deer is hosting the Biathlon North American Cup #7, the Western Canadian Championships and the Calforex Biathlon Cup #5 at River Bend Golf and Recreation Area.

The events are an opportunity for the public to check out River Bend’s new world class Biathlon range which has 24 new mechanical Kurvinen targets as well as the newly opened trail improvements.

This will be the site of the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Races will take place at 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

“The (2019 CWG Sport Technical Representative for Biathlon Canada) organizing committee is looking forward to hosting an excellent competition and athletes from across North America are encouraged to attend this event,” said Competition Chief Carol Henley, in a statement.

There will also be a few Paralympic athletes in attendance.

Admission to the event is free.