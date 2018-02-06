Rimoka settling in to full management of buildings and assets

The Rimbey/Ponoka-based agency has been in full swing for the last month

After several years of being under the umbrella of the Bethany Group, the Rimoka Housing Foundation has its portfolio back.

In 2011 Rimoka transferred management of its social housing portfolio to the Bethany Group, explained Rimoka CAO Pete Hall. The goal was always to go back to a local management after Rimoka had its organization in order. “We’ve been working on bringing Rimoka whole again,” said Hall.

Then in 2015 Bethany announced it would no longer be managing Rimoka. The process takes some years so in 2016 Hall was hired as CAO and he’s been working with Bethany and the Ministry of Seniors and Housing to ensure a smooth transition.

On Jan. 1 that transfer became official.

“Under this order Rimoka will once again be responsible for the management of seniors self-contained apartments Slater Place, Legion Anniversary Arms, and Reid Manor in Ponoka, in addition to Kansas Ridge 1 and 2 in Rimbey, geared toward community residents aged 65 and over. Rimoka will also be administering 22 social housing units (12 in Ponoka and 10 in Rimbey), along with rent supplement programs for the community to assist low income families with housing needs locally,” states a press release from Rimoka.

“We’ve got an inventory of ready to rent seniors apartments,” added Hall.

The social housing units within the portfolio, while full right now, is another area Hall is excited about. For him, being able to manage these units (an additional four are currently being renovated) from a local perspective is ideal.

“The positive side of it is we know a lot of these people in the community,” said Hall, adding that there’s more personal approach.

Applications for these programs can be found at www.rimokahousing.ca, or by contacting our offices in Ponoka at 5608 57th Avenue and in Rimbey at Parkland Manor.

“The Rimoka board is extremely excited to have this portfolio back under local management,” states the release. “And look forward to making a positive impact for the residents going forward.”

Those with questions can contact the Rimoka office at 403-783-3940 or 403-843-2376 from Rimbey.

