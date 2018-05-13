Rights for a preliminary inquiry waved by former MLA

Former Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Don MacIntyre has waived his right to a preliminary inquiry.

MacIntyre, 62, is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a girl younger than 16. The offence is said to have occurred before MacIntyre was elected as MLA in 2015.

A preliminary inquiry is used to determine if there is enough evidence for a case to go to trial.

A new court case has not yet been scheduled for MacIntyre, who was set to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Fri. May 11.

MacIntyre was originally elected as MLA with the Wildrose Party, before it amalgamated with other conservative parties to form the United Conservative Party (UCP) last year.

He resigned from the party on Feb. 2, when news of charges adjacent him first surfaced. McIntyre than resigned as MLA on Feb. 5.

His Twitter account stated he was leaving politics to focus on family.

Jason Kenney, leader of the UCP, said he was “shocked and disgusted” by the alleged actions of the former MLA.

“We must now respect the legal system as these charges are brought to trial, while hoping that justice will be done,” Kenney said in a statement from February.

MacIntyre is not currently in custody, he was released on a number of conditions including he have no contact with anyone under 16 without a guardian present.

Another condition stipulates MacIntyre must stay at least 100 metres away from a playground, public swimming pool, daycare or school yard.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter