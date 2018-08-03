Red Deer’s Sorensen Station transforming into energy generator

New solar panels on the roof of the Sorensen Station Parkade will provide a new source of energy for The City of Red Deer.

Upgrades to the Sorensen Station Parkade will see the old living roof replaced with solar panels on the rooftop of the building. The project is expected to cost $548,758 and was approved by city council during 2018 capital budget debates late last year.

“Energy collected by the new solar panels will provide power to the parkade, and any excess energy will flow back into The City’s electrical grid,” said Erin Stuart, inspections & licensing manager. “The panels will also divert unwanted solar heat from the building, which helps us maintain cooler temperatures inside.”

The solar panels will replace the living roof on the barrel roof of the station, which was installed when the station first opened in 2010.

“We were successful in obtaining funding through the Alberta Municipal Solar Program grant, receiving $109,740 towards the project.” said Stuart, “The solar panels will allow us to continue to make use of the rooftop, providing environmental and economic benefits to the city.”

Installation of the solar panels is expected to be finished at the beginning of September.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer