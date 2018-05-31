Red Deer’s PCN Women’s Fun Run raised over $34,000 for The Mustard Seed

Mustard Seed will provide lunches for the first time to students in summer months

GOOD CAUSE - Scott Tilbury accepts a cheque on behalf of The Mustard Seed from Suzanne Guthrie and Val Jensen of the PCN Women’s Fun Run, which raised over $34,000. photo submitted

The Red Deer PCN Women’s Fun Run raised $34,520 for The Mustard Seed’s School Lunch Program.

The run, which took place May 12th saw over 1,200 people participate of all ages and abilities.

“It went extremely well this year and we’re so thankful for the weather of course,” said Scott Tilbury, development manager with The Mustard Seed in Red Deer.

The $34,520 topped last year’s event which saw over $20,000 raised.

“It was just a fabulous day and there were a lot of prizes given out.”

The money raised goes towards providing healthy lunches to between 350 and 380 students in 32 schools in Red Deer.

“It’s about $1,000 a day to run the School Lunch Program and demand is definitely going up. In fact, we’ve been asked to assist the school children that receive lunches throughout the year to receive lunches over the summer months,” said Tilbury.

He added this will be the first year The Mustard Seed will provide lunches to children who don’t get lunches in the summer.

“Because of money raised we have been able to lower the overall cost of lunch from $3.50 to $2 because of the donations. Because of the donations we are able to provide the lunches through the summer.”

The Mustard Seed will be working on identifying several locations throughout the city where children frequent.

Sponsoring the event is the Primary Care Network, who will be holding it again next year on Mother’s Day weekend.