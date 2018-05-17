Red Deer’s Evening of Decadent Dessert raises net total of $145,000

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre hosted its signature event, Evening of Decadent Dessert, on May 11th. Guests were treated to a spectacular show of talent, creativity and generosity from the Central Alberta community. Funds raised from this event help them to fulfill their mission of providing hope to children with special needs, the families who love them, and the communities that care for them.

“Evening of Decadent Dessert is a critical annual event for us, as it is our largest annual fundraiser,” said Heather Reynolds, board chairperson for Aspire. “Through the generous contributions of sponsors and supporters, this years’ event raised a net total of $145,000, which is a significant increase over 2017, and exceeds our goal of $125,000!”

At the end of the evening, draws were also made for the Aspire Children’s Raffle. “The Raffle raised over $40,000, for a combined total of $185,000 between the two fundraisers,” said Reynolds. “We are overwhelmed by the incredible support that Central Alberta has shown us through Evening of Decadent Dessert. Funds raised directly support Aspire’s programming, specialized equipment purchases, and fee assistance for families who are experiencing financial hardships.”

Over 580 guests enjoyed dinner, raffles, entertainment, a live auction of amazing cakes paired with unique experiences, and the decadent dessert buffet to close out the evening. “The cakes seem more amazing each year and all of them are donated to Aspire by talented bakers in the Red Deer area,” said Michelle Sluchinski, Aspire’s executive director.

Evening of Decadent Dessert also provides a chance for guests to learn more about Aspire and what we do. It provides an opportunity to hear from Aspire families first-hand about the impact the Centre has on their lives.

Heather Reynolds explained, “Part of this evening is to showcase who we are at Aspire, and this year’s theme really sums that up, together we are better. It takes the entire community coming together to make this event a resounding success. From generous donors and sponsors, to our incredible volunteers, every contribution is important.”

-Submitted by Aspire Special Needs