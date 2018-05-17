photo submitted

Red Deer’s Evening of Decadent Dessert raises net total of $145,000

Aspire Children’s Raffle raises over $40,000

Aspire Special Needs Resource Centre hosted its signature event, Evening of Decadent Dessert, on May 11th. Guests were treated to a spectacular show of talent, creativity and generosity from the Central Alberta community. Funds raised from this event help them to fulfill their mission of providing hope to children with special needs, the families who love them, and the communities that care for them.

“Evening of Decadent Dessert is a critical annual event for us, as it is our largest annual fundraiser,” said Heather Reynolds, board chairperson for Aspire. “Through the generous contributions of sponsors and supporters, this years’ event raised a net total of $145,000, which is a significant increase over 2017, and exceeds our goal of $125,000!”

At the end of the evening, draws were also made for the Aspire Children’s Raffle. “The Raffle raised over $40,000, for a combined total of $185,000 between the two fundraisers,” said Reynolds. “We are overwhelmed by the incredible support that Central Alberta has shown us through Evening of Decadent Dessert. Funds raised directly support Aspire’s programming, specialized equipment purchases, and fee assistance for families who are experiencing financial hardships.”

Over 580 guests enjoyed dinner, raffles, entertainment, a live auction of amazing cakes paired with unique experiences, and the decadent dessert buffet to close out the evening. “The cakes seem more amazing each year and all of them are donated to Aspire by talented bakers in the Red Deer area,” said Michelle Sluchinski, Aspire’s executive director.

Evening of Decadent Dessert also provides a chance for guests to learn more about Aspire and what we do. It provides an opportunity to hear from Aspire families first-hand about the impact the Centre has on their lives.

Heather Reynolds explained, “Part of this evening is to showcase who we are at Aspire, and this year’s theme really sums that up, together we are better. It takes the entire community coming together to make this event a resounding success. From generous donors and sponsors, to our incredible volunteers, every contribution is important.”

-Submitted by Aspire Special Needs

Previous story
Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory
Next story
Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Just Posted

Red Deer’s Evening of Decadent Dessert raises net total of $145,000

Aspire Children’s Raffle raises over $40,000

Harley the dog is the RCMP’s newest recruit

Victim Services dog will help individuals navigating justice system and trauma

Red Deer teacher awarded for health and wellness work

Jonathan Mauro received Dr. Andy Anderson Young Professional Award

Investor’s Group Walk for Alzheimer’s runs June 16th at Bower Ponds

Those interested in taking part can check out www.walkforalzheimers.ca

Red Deer College recognizes outstanding community members

RDC Community Awards recognizes contributions made to the College and Central Alberta

WATCH: Go Girl and Grow Boys events promote healthy living

Red Deer events saw almost 1,500 students participate

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Another blow in the Trans Mountain pipeline fight as Alberta passes bill that could cut oil to B.C

Trudeau criticizes growth in identity politics at NYU graduation speech

Trudeau is on a three-day trip to New York and Boston focusing on trade and economic relationships

Jason Kenney calls Trudeau clueless

United Conservative leader stands by calling prime minister empty, clueless

Ottawa ushers in new rules for e-cigarettes

Law will give adults easier access to e-cigarettes and vaping supplies

Is it ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’? New soundbite triggers endless online debate

Computer-generated sound clip polarizes many on exactly which word is being said

Most Read