Red Deerians come together to clean up

150 participants removed 97 bags of garbage from the river valley

This year’s City-wide spring clean-up program, Green Deer, was a success with volunteers from businesses, community associations, schools, clubs, churches, families and individuals coming together to clean up garbage in Red Deer.

“The late start, due to a miserable April, did not deter the volunteers from coming out. We were happy with the numbers and I can’t thank Red Deerians enough for taking such pride in their community.

“Together, we are making a difference,” said Suzanne Jubb, community and program facilitator. “Green Deer may be over, but we can still pick up litter year round and develop a ‘leave it better than you found it’ attitude as a way of life.”

The annual Red Deer River clean-up which took place June 3rd was also a success with 150 participants removing 97 bags of garbage from the river valley, which equates to about 1,200 lbs. of trash.

Each year as a part of Green Deer, the City gives away free pocket ashtrays.

Using these ashtrays helps keep cigarette butts off of our streets and sidewalks as they do not biodegrade and are harmful to the environment.

“We would like to thank the Downtown Business Association and the Red Deer Chamber of Commerce for increasing awareness of the program,” said Jubb.

“Many local businesses encourage their staff to keep Red Deer beautiful with a spring clean-up in their parking lots and surrounding areas.”

Sports organizations can also get involved in Green Deer year round to help keep their fields, pitches and play areas clean. All sport teams are challenged to spend 10 minutes tidying the stands, fields and dressing rooms and to leave the area better than they found it following their games.

Now that Green Deer is wrapped up, there are other ways for Red Deerians to keep their City green.

The Adopt-A-Park program runs year-round with individuals or groups making a commitment to being stewards of a specific park or area for an entire year.

Currently there are 31 groups registered in the program and it continues to grow. For more information on the Adopt-a-Park program, contact the Parks department at 403-342-8234.

For residents looking for another opportunity to make a difference, the Great Canadian Shoreline Clean Up takes place on Sunday, Sept. 9th.

For more information, visit www.reddeer.ca/greendeer.

Green Deer partners include Save-On Foods, Tim Horton’s, Canadian Tire, Real Country/Zed 98.9 and the City of Red Deer.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M
Next story
The Mustard Seed will now provide lunches to students in the summer

Just Posted

Walk A Mile In Her Shoes raises over $42,000 for Women’s Outreach

Men donned their heels for a good cause

Country star Aaron Pritchett set to hit Westerner Days

Pritchett performs July 18th on the Centrium mainstage

The Mustard Seed will now provide lunches to students in the summer

Thanks to Red Deerians, the cost of lunches is down to $2 each

Ponoka union staff approve strike

“Vast majority” of staff voted in favour of a strike against the town, 72-hours notice required

UPDATE: Johnstone Crossing fire caused by child’s fire-play

Total damage to both homes estimated to be $650,000

WATCH: Police Dog Service Training Centre holds official opening of expanded agility field

Other portion of land will be used for human remains detection

Japan halts wheat shipments after genetically modified wheat found in Alberta

Japanese officials are waiting to discuss the issue with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Only Canadian woman to have name engraved on Stanley Cup dies

Sonia Scurfield’s death was announced late Thursday by Sunshine Village ski resort

All kids should get vaccinated for hepatitis B at birth, experts say

Most provinces, territories immunize children against the liver-destroying virus when they are older

UPDATED: B.C. Christian university loses fight for law school in Canada’s top court

The court found that the school would have limited access to the legal profession unfairly.

Judge sends Trump’s ex-campaign chair Paul Manafort to jail

The former campaign chairman pleaded not guilty to new witness tampering charges

Stolen golden eagle not worth $7M

Owner claims he was ambushed by two men, and had planned to sell the statue to raise money for breast cancer research

By-election called for Innisfail-Sylvan Lake

The Alberta Government made the announcement June 14

Ottawa orders probe into big telecom’s sales practices

Minister Navdeep Bains says he wants a public inquiry

Most Read