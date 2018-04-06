Submitted by the Government of Alberta

Red Deer to have access to new public transit funding for transformative infrastructure projects

Province and Feds commit to over $38.5 million in transit funding to Red Deer

Federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi and Alberta Provincial Infrastructure Minister Sandra Jansen recently announced the signing of a bilateral agreement that will provide $3.3 billion of federal funding towards infrastructure projects.

Through this funding, Red Deer will receive $38,626,813 in federal funding to build new transit networks and service extensions that will transform the way Alberta residents, “Live, move and work” according to a press release from the Government of Alberta.

“This is amazing news for Red Deer,” Red Deer South MLA Barb Miller said. “The city will have the means to improve its transit system and continue to be leaders in green transit.

“This kind of agreement between multiple levels of government will help spur the kind of innovation that will contribute to the long-term sustainability of our infrastructure.”

This funding contributes to the Province’s five-year $26.6 billion investment to infrastructure.

“Investments in infrastructure help build a stronger and more resilient Alberta–connecting people, creating good jobs for the middle class, and building our economy and our communities for the future,” Sohi said. “Today’s announcement will ensure residents of Red Deer have access to efficient public transit that gets them where they need to go while contributing to clean economic growth.

“By providing long-term, predictable funding for infrastructure, the Government of Canada is helping to meet the needs of Albertans and making sure that our communities remain among the best places in the world to live.”

MLA for Red Deer North Kim Schreiner said public transit is an essential service to many Red Deerians.

I’m pleased to see this provincial and federal funding flowing into our city. Enhancing public transit is one of the best ways we can make this city more inclusive and accessible.”

– Submitted by the Government of Alberta

