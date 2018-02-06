Red Deer to celebrate one year away from the games milestone

Feb 15th marks 365 days away from the 2019 Canada Winter Games

CANADA GAMES - A celebration to mark one year away from the 2019 Canada Winter Games will take place on Feb. 15th at Bower Ponds. File Photo

Red Deer is patiently awaiting the 2019 Canada Games and Feb. 15th marks one year out from the largest event in the history of Central Alberta.

On Feb. 15th from 6-8 p.,., the 2019 games is hosting a celebration at Bower Ponds featuring a number of interactive sport and cultural activities throughout the evening — including free skating rentals, hot chocolate and other treats.

The night will also feature a fireworks display, lighting up at 8 p.m.

Attendees have the opportunity to take advantage of a free park and ride between Sorensen Station or Bower Ponds. Complementary busses will be leaving every 15 minutes. The last bus leaves at 9 p.m.

More information about the games can be found at canadagames.ca/2019

-Vaughan