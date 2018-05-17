Red Deer teacher awarded for health and wellness work

Jonathan Mauro, a teacher at St. Francis of Assisi Middle School received the Dr. Andy Anderson Young Professional Award on May 4th. He received this award at the Health & Physical Education Council (HPEC) Provincial Conference in Calgary for his devotion to health and mental wellness endeavours.

This award is from the Physical & Health Education (PHE) Canada, recognizing the work in the areas of physical and mental health education in schools. Every year, the PHE Canada screens and nominates one member per province, based on their impact on local health initiatives. Each province then presents the award at a special conference that includes wellness industry professionals, school authorities and experienced guest speakers.

Mauro went above and beyond to fulfill his duties as a teacher this year. All this while promoting new movement initiatives, and actively solving any potential gaps for schools, as well as overseeing workshops, health agendas and the general organization as a HPEC Central Regional Representative.

“Jon has worked hard this year combining his own personal beliefs on health and wellness with the various professional development sessions he attends and the doctorate he is completing. At the school, he has started shifting our Physical Education program to one that has in the past focused on athletics and sports to one that focuses life-long active living for our students. This is where his passion lies, not only providing the best athletic program for our students but also providing the skills that our students need to be healthy throughout their life” said Principal Gary Gylander of St. Francis of Assisi Middle School.

About his recent recognition, Mauro expressed sincere gratitude: “I am humbled and honoured to be mentioned in the same category of previous award winners and to be nominated by my peers.”

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools