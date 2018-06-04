RECIPIENTS - Tristen Hatto and Adam Holmes were Skills Alberta medal winners, with Hatto winning the Provincial Gold Medal in electrical installations. Missing from the photo is Shawn Roland. photo submitted

Red Deer students receive Skills Alberta medals

One student moves into Skills Canada National Competition

Last week, students from École Secondaire Notre Dame High School and St. Joseph High School participated in the Skills Alberta Competition in Edmonton. At the provincial competition, students represented the Red Deer Catholic Regional school division in many Career and Technology Studies (CTS) areas.

Tristen Hatto, Grade 12 student at St. Joseph High School, won the Provincial Gold Medal in Electrical Installations. Hatto will represent St. Joseph High School at this year’s 24th Skills Canada National Competition, which is currently happening at the Edmonton EXPO Centre June 4th and June 5th.

The Skills Alberta medal winners at the competition also included Shawn Roland, a Grade 12 student at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School, who was a 2nd place, silver medal recipient for electrical installations. Adam Holmes, a Grade 12 student at St. Joseph High School received 3rd place and was a bronze recipient for electrical installations.

Other student competitors from École Secondaire Notre Dame High School also participated in other categories at the provincial level, who include, Michlyn Grise (Grade 10) – 8th place, Hairstyling Junior, Brianna Abell (Grade 12) – 8th place, Hairstyling Intermediate, Kate Helset (Grade 10) – 9th place in Job Skill Demonstration and Abigail Ward (Grade 10) – 22nd place in Baking.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools

Previous story
Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas
Next story
Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

Just Posted

Red Deer Rebels look at the ‘Future of the franchise’

Prospect Camp welcomes 15, 16-year-olds to Rebels system

Central Alberta Theatre continues Sherlock run with A Sign of Four

Production runs June 14th-16th in the Nickel Studio

Lacombe filmmaker excited about brand new project

Cassandra Johnston and her team are gearing up to present Ugly Girl

Red Deer woman reflects on her Home of Hope trip to Africa

The team fed close to 600 kids on the trip

Central Music Festival presents Shaky Ground on June 16th

Band members are uniting in a show that also features the Charlie Jacobson Band

WATCH: RDC celebrates student success at 54th convocation ceremonies

Students honoured with special awards for outstanding achievements

AACS grand opening planned for Thursday

AACS will hold it’s grand opening at the NexSource Centre

Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake

The Supreme Court ruled Monday for a Colorado baker who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple

Ponoka RCMP lay drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

Among the drugs located were fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone and heroin

Maskwacis RCMP lay forcible confinement charge following pursuit

Gunnar Johnson of Maskwacis charged with forcible confinement

Gunman opens fire at football games in Texas

Five people were injured when a man opened fire at a football games in Dallas

Newfoundland wakes to snow in June

Temperatures dipped to about -1 C and the wind chill sank to about -7 C in Newfoundland

Invictus Games to be in Netherlands in 2020

Prince Harry annouces the next location of the 2020 Invictus Games

Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself

Trump asserts his presidential power as the White House prepares its defences against the special counsel Russia probe

Most Read