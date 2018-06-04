Red Deer students receive Skills Alberta medals

RECIPIENTS - Tristen Hatto and Adam Holmes were Skills Alberta medal winners, with Hatto winning the Provincial Gold Medal in electrical installations. Missing from the photo is Shawn Roland. photo submitted

Last week, students from École Secondaire Notre Dame High School and St. Joseph High School participated in the Skills Alberta Competition in Edmonton. At the provincial competition, students represented the Red Deer Catholic Regional school division in many Career and Technology Studies (CTS) areas.

Tristen Hatto, Grade 12 student at St. Joseph High School, won the Provincial Gold Medal in Electrical Installations. Hatto will represent St. Joseph High School at this year’s 24th Skills Canada National Competition, which is currently happening at the Edmonton EXPO Centre June 4th and June 5th.

The Skills Alberta medal winners at the competition also included Shawn Roland, a Grade 12 student at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School, who was a 2nd place, silver medal recipient for electrical installations. Adam Holmes, a Grade 12 student at St. Joseph High School received 3rd place and was a bronze recipient for electrical installations.

Other student competitors from École Secondaire Notre Dame High School also participated in other categories at the provincial level, who include, Michlyn Grise (Grade 10) – 8th place, Hairstyling Junior, Brianna Abell (Grade 12) – 8th place, Hairstyling Intermediate, Kate Helset (Grade 10) – 9th place in Job Skill Demonstration and Abigail Ward (Grade 10) – 22nd place in Baking.

-Submitted by Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools