Red Deer RCMP ticket 406 speeders in April

Eight tickets were given to drivers going over 100km/hr within the city

Throughout April, the Red Deer RCMP traffic unit and Community Peace Officers (CPOs) issued 406 speeding tickets in Red Deer as part of a larger provincial traffic focus on speed for the month, including eight tickets to drivers going over 100 km/ hour within the city. Speeding tickets were issued by police officers and community peace officers on patrol in marked and unmarked vehicles and through hand-held laser campaigns at locations where speeding is frequently an issue.

During a hand held laser speed operation at 19th St. and Irwin Ave., which is a 70 km/ hour zone, two drivers were clocked at 163 km/ hour and 122 km/ hour. In several campaigns on 67th St., three drivers were clocked at speeds of 110, 116 and 130 in a 70 km/ hour zone and a fourth driver was caught doing 115 in a 60 zone. Officers also handed out 55 speeding tickets in playground and school zones during the month.

“There is no justification for driving at twice the posted speed limit – these drivers are putting everyone around them in danger,” said Constable Tyler Hagel with the Red Deer RCMP Traffic Unit. “Speeding is a serious safety issue in Red Deer, and the number of tickets issued in April as well as the excessive speeds are proof of that. That’s why we continue to operate speed campaigns year round in the city.”

The Alberta Office of Traffic Safety cites brain injuries as one of the most common injuries that result from speed-related collisions, and notes that nearly one in four fatal collisions involved one or more drivers travelling at a speed too great for the given conditions.

For the month of May, RCMP and CPOs will also be focusing on motorcycle safety, in keeping with the provincial traffic focus.

Red Deer RCMP remind motorcyclists and other drivers of the importance of sharing the road and driving defensively. It’s vital to the safety of riders that they practice defensive driving, and it’s equally important that other drivers be aware of motorcyclists and give them the space they need. On a motorcycle, a rider is vulnerable, and we all play a role in motorcycle safety.

Safety tips for motorcycle riders:

Wear a helmet. By wearing an approved motorcycle helmet, you are, according to the Alberta Ministry of Transportation, 37 per cent less likely to sustain a fatal injury in a collision. If your helmet has been damaged, replace it with a new one. Used helmets could be broken in ways that can’t always be seen.

Gear up! The right gear will protect you and keep you comfortable while you ride. Along with a helmet, riders should wear shatter-proof eye protection, a durable, bright coloured jacket, long pants, leather footwear that protects the ankles, full fingered, non-slip gloves and all weather proof riding clothes.

Stay bright and in sight! Wearing high visibility safety gear in colours like orange, yellow and white instantly draws other motorists’ eyes to you. Remember, motorcycles are smaller than most vehicles. Staying out of blind spots on roadways and in parking lots will help keep other vehicles aware of your presence.

Showing off does not pay off – but driving defensively does. Never underestimate the speed of your motorcycle. Its size makes speed deceptive. Driving defensively means being aware of your surroundings, sharing the road, changing lanes with extreme caution.

Practice makes perfect. Riders should practice on safe roads away from high traffic areas and highways to make sure they are comfortable and confident in their skills on the road.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP