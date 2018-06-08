Red Deer RCMP seize weapons and drugs from repeat offenders

Recent arrests of note by Red Deer RCMP include suspects located while police officers were on proactive patrols in downtown Red Deer, and more arrests of suspects police were actively looking for on outstanding warrants. Red Deer RCMP seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, and seized knives and a BB gun from repeat offenders who are prohibited by court order from possessing weapons.

On June 6th, Red Deer RCMP located and arrested a 28-year-old woman, who was wanted on six outstanding warrants for two counts of breach of probation and four counts of failing to comply with conditions.

On June 6th, RCMP located a 47-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants on a number of files for two counts of failing to comply with conditions, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, assault, two counts of failing to appear in court and drug possession.

The morning of June 5th, RCMP attended a north Red Deer business in response to a report of suspicious activity. RCMP located a suspect still at the business and determined he was driving a white Trailblazer that had been reported stolen. The suspect gave police a false name, and then provided a second false name when RCMP determined the first one was false. RCMP quickly determined his correct identity and found that the suspect was wanted on ten outstanding warrants out of Red Deer for a number of persons crimes and numerous charges for failing to comply with probation.

In addition to his warrants, a 29-year-old man faces the charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and two counts of resisting and obstructing a peace officer.

Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on June 5th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in the Eastview neighbourhood and located a female suspect who was wanted on nine outstanding warrants for two counts of possession of stolen property, four counts of drug trafficking, two counts of failing to comply with conditions and failing to appear in court. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be breaching her court-imposed curfew conditions.

A 22-year-old woman faces a new charge of failing to comply with conditions as well as her warrants.

At 3:30 p.m. on June 4th, RCMP were called to a south Red Deer store in response to a report of an alleged shoplifter in custody. RCMP arrested the suspect after determining he was in possession of a suitcase containing stolen electronics. During the arrest, police officers found the suspect was also in possession of a knife and a BB gun, in violation of court-imposed weapons bans.

A 27-year-old man faces the charges of theft under $5,000 and three counts of failing to disobey order of court.

At 6 p.m. on June 2nd, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a South Hill parking lot. RCMP confirmed the Jeep had been reported stolen and arrested the suspect inside without incident. The suspect was found to be in possession of two baggies of drugs that tested positive for combinations of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, amphetamines and morphine.

A 26-year-old man faces the charges of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with probation and two counts of possession of Schedule I substance.

The afternoon of June 2nd, RCMP on bike patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect in a store who police officers recognized was violating his court-imposed curfew condition. The suspect resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a brief struggle. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on two warrants for earlier instances of violating court-imposed conditions. RCMP seized several knives and other tools the suspect was prohibited from possessing, as well as what is believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

In addition to his warrants, a 25-year-old man faces the charges of resisting and obstructing a peace officer, 11 counts of failing to comply with conditions and three counts of possession schedule II substance.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP