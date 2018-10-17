photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP seek urgent assistance to locate 48-year-old Aurora Rafer

Police believe she may be in danger

Red Deer RCMP are requesting immediate public assistance to locate 48-year-old Aurora Rafer, who police believe may be in danger. Police believe she may be in an orange/maroon-coloured Chevrolet Avalanche that has no taillight on the driver’s side. RCMP do not have a license plate for the vehicle. At this point, RCMP believe the Avalanche may be in Red Deer or in the surrounding area.

RCMP do not have a photograph of Rafer at this time. She is described as:

· Filipino

· 5’3” tall

· Slim build

· Long dark brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Looks younger than 48

At this point in the investigation, RCMP do not believe the public is in any danger, but police stress that citizens encountering the Avalanche should not engage with it and should call 911 immediately. RCMP do not have further information at this time and request that citizens who see RCMP moving through the city give them space to do their work and cooperate as fully as they can while police continue their investigation.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

