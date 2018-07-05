Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Spencer Howg

RCMP wish to verify his well-being

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 17-year-old Spencer Howg. Howg was reported missing out of Red Deer on July 3rd and RCMP wish to verify his well-being. Howg lives in Coronation but RCMP believe he may still be in Red Deer.

Spencer Howg is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’6” tall

· Slim build

· Long blonde hair

· Last seen wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans

If you have been in contact with Spencer Howg or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

