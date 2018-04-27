Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Sabrina Beaverbones

Beaverbones was last seen on April 7th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 32 year old Sabrina Beaverbones. Sabrina Beaverbones was last seen in Red Deer on April 7 and RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Sabrina Beaverbones is described as:

· Aboriginal

· 5’6” tall

· 120 lbs

· Blonde hair, often worn in a ponytail

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a black Batman hat, black jacket with fur hood, grey pants and running shoes

If you have been in contact with Sabrina Beaverbones or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

