Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Rickell Frenchman

RCMP wish to verify her well being

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 25-year-old Rickell Frenchman. Frenchman was reported missing from Red Deer on May 16th and was last seen in Red Deer on April 4th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Frenchman is described as:

· First Nation

· 5’ tall

· Stocky build

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Large feather tattoo on the left side of her face

If you have been in contact with Rickell Frenchman or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP