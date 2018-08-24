Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 75-year-old Lloyd Remus

Remus left his Red Deer home the afternoon of Aug. 23rd

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 75-year-old Lloyd Remus, who left his Red Deer home the afternoon of Aug. 23rd, stating he was driving to Saskatchewan. RCMP believe Remus may currently be in Saskatchewan but do not have a specific destination.

Remus suffers from dementia and RCMP wish to verify his well-being. He is driving a blue 2018 Toyota Corolla with the Alberta license plate PZD 906.

Lloyd Remus is described as Caucasian, 5’9” tall, 200 lbs with grey hair and brown eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a blue-green shirt and blue jeans.

If you have been in contact with Lloyd Remus or have information on his whereabouts, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by the Red Deer RCMP

