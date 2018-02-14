Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 17 year old Kiana Young

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 17 year old Kiana Young.

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 17 year old Kiana Young.

Young was last seen in Red Deer on Feb. 9th and RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Kiana Young is described as:

· Aboriginal

· 5’6” tall

· 200 lbs

· Blonde/ light brown hair

· Brown eyes, wears glasses

· Last seen wearing a grey parka with fur trim, black sweatpants and black boots

If you have been in contact with Kiana Young or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Vaughan