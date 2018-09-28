Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 13-year-old Lane Goodrunning

He was last seen Sept. 23rd

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 13-year-old Lane Goodrunning, who was last seen in Red Deer on Sept. 23rd. RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

Lane Goodrunning is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’ tall

· 125 pounds

· Short dark brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a black Crooks and Castles hoodie with a light-brown hoodie underneath, grey or beige pants and black running shoes with white soles

If you have been in contact with Lane Goodrunning or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP