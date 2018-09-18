Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include stolen vehicles, break and enters and drug charges

RCMP continue their focus on repeat offenders as part of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategy

Red Deer RCMP continue their focus on repeat offenders as part of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategy, with numerous recent arrests involving stolen vehicles, illicit drugs, shoplifting, break and enters in progress, and the arrests of multiple individuals found to be breaching probation, parole and court-imposed conditions.

At 4 p.m. on Sept. 16th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen SUV at a 67th St. business. RCMP located the SUV and arrested the three occupants as they exited the business. The female, who had been identified as the driver, gave police a false name but her identity was soon confirmed. RCMP seized identity documents and what is believed to be methamphetamine.

At the time of her arrest, 25-year-old Madison Coutre was wanted on warrants for assault, failing comply, and failing to attend court. She now faces the additional charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of identity documents, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, five counts of breach of recognizance and possession of Schedule I substance.

The two male passengers, 43-year-old Marty Roy and 33-year-old Kleedis Lagrelle, were both arrested on outstanding warrants out of Calgary. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Red Deer on Sept. 15th during a garage break and enter; the vehicle keys and a wallet containing cash and bank cards were stolen from the garage.

Around noon on Sept. 14th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in downtown Red Deer and located 35-year-old Amanda Hadiken, who was wanted on nine outstanding warrants for two counts of theft, four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking or conditions, two counts of failing to appear in court and breach of conditions.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 13th, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a downtown business; RCMP located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident.

Steven Hubley, 34, faces a charge of breaking, entering and committing.

At 4 a.m. on Sept. 12th, RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect who was wanted on a warrant for assault. In the course of his arrest, RCMP seized pills and what is believed to be fentanyl.

In addition to his warrant, 46-year-old Wessam Haimour faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance.

At 7 a.m. on Sept. 11th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a residential area in Oriole Park and located a man and a woman occupying a stolen vehicle that contained a number of stolen items, including electronics and identification documents.

Jason Gregory, 39, was wanted on warrants out of Strathcona area and Edmonton at the time of his arrest; he now faces the additional charges of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

RCMP continue to investigate to determine if charges will also be sworn against the 41-year-old female passenger.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 10th, RCMP responded to a report of shoplifting in progress at a south Red Deer store. The suspect was gone when police arrived, but was quickly identified through surveillance. RCMP located the suspect on Sept. 11th and arrested him without incident.

Hayden William Smith, 27, faces the charges of theft under $5,000, failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with probation.

At 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer conducted a traffic stop and located a woman who was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants out of Edmonton for six counts of failing to attend court, assault, obstructing and resisting a peace officer, identity fraud and theft under $5,000. At the time of her arrest, she was in possession of stolen identification documents.

In addition to her warrants, 28-year-old Adut Garang faces a charge of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP investigate armed convenience store robbery
Next story
WATCH: Local Reading College students decorate Smile Cookies

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include stolen vehicles, break and enters and drug charges

RCMP continue their focus on repeat offenders as part of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategy

Red Deer RCMP investigate armed convenience store robbery

Suspect fled on foot with undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes

Bringing light to the work RNs do at Arnet Lantern Walk

Red Deer event takes place Sept. 28th at Bower Ponds

City approves $50,000 to support CFR opening ceremonies

Canadian Finals Rodeo expected to generate $25 million annually

Gateway Christian School holds big celebration for new playgrounds

School celebrated opening of one of two new playgrounds

WATCH: Local Reading College students decorate Smile Cookies

The campaign, in partnership with Tim Hortons, supports annual reading program

1st private moon flight passenger to invite creative guests

The Big Falcon Rocket is scheduled to make the trip in 2023, SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced at an event Monday at its headquarters near Los Angeles.

‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel’ triumph at Emmys

In a ceremony that started out congratulating TV academy voters for the most historically diverse field of nominees yet, the early awards all went solely to whites.

Korean leaders meet in Pyongyang for potentially tough talks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday.

Russia blames Israel for plane shot down by Syrian missile

A Russian reconnaissance aircraft was brought down over the Mediterranean Sea as it was returning to its home base inside Syria, killing all 15 people on board.

Vancouver park board passes motion to learn Indigenous place names

The name of Vancouver’s Stanley Park is now up for debate as the city’s park board confronts its colonial past and pursues reconciliation.

Champ golfer from Spain killed in Iowa; suspect charged

Police said Celia Barquin Arozamena was found dead Monday morning at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames, about 30 miles north of Des Moines.

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit delay would be unconscionable: lawyer

The federal government is making a last-minute plea to delay the Federal Court hearing

Trudeau upset after meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

Trudeau is upset about how time was managed in a recent meeting

Most Read