Red Deer RCMP recent arrests include stolen vehicles, break and enters and drug charges

RCMP continue their focus on repeat offenders as part of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategy

Red Deer RCMP continue their focus on repeat offenders as part of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategy, with numerous recent arrests involving stolen vehicles, illicit drugs, shoplifting, break and enters in progress, and the arrests of multiple individuals found to be breaching probation, parole and court-imposed conditions.

At 4 p.m. on Sept. 16th, RCMP responded to a report of a stolen SUV at a 67th St. business. RCMP located the SUV and arrested the three occupants as they exited the business. The female, who had been identified as the driver, gave police a false name but her identity was soon confirmed. RCMP seized identity documents and what is believed to be methamphetamine.

At the time of her arrest, 25-year-old Madison Coutre was wanted on warrants for assault, failing comply, and failing to attend court. She now faces the additional charges of possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of identity documents, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, five counts of breach of recognizance and possession of Schedule I substance.

The two male passengers, 43-year-old Marty Roy and 33-year-old Kleedis Lagrelle, were both arrested on outstanding warrants out of Calgary. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Red Deer on Sept. 15th during a garage break and enter; the vehicle keys and a wallet containing cash and bank cards were stolen from the garage.

Around noon on Sept. 14th, RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in downtown Red Deer and located 35-year-old Amanda Hadiken, who was wanted on nine outstanding warrants for two counts of theft, four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking or conditions, two counts of failing to appear in court and breach of conditions.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Sept. 13th, RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at a downtown business; RCMP located the suspect nearby and arrested him without incident.

Steven Hubley, 34, faces a charge of breaking, entering and committing.

At 4 a.m. on Sept. 12th, RCMP on foot patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect who was wanted on a warrant for assault. In the course of his arrest, RCMP seized pills and what is believed to be fentanyl.

In addition to his warrant, 46-year-old Wessam Haimour faces two charges of possession of a controlled substance.

At 7 a.m. on Sept. 11th, RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a residential area in Oriole Park and located a man and a woman occupying a stolen vehicle that contained a number of stolen items, including electronics and identification documents.

Jason Gregory, 39, was wanted on warrants out of Strathcona area and Edmonton at the time of his arrest; he now faces the additional charges of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

RCMP continue to investigate to determine if charges will also be sworn against the 41-year-old female passenger.

Shortly before 5 p.m. on Sept. 10th, RCMP responded to a report of shoplifting in progress at a south Red Deer store. The suspect was gone when police arrived, but was quickly identified through surveillance. RCMP located the suspect on Sept. 11th and arrested him without incident.

Hayden William Smith, 27, faces the charges of theft under $5,000, failing to comply with undertaking and failing to comply with probation.

At 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 10th, RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer conducted a traffic stop and located a woman who was wanted on 10 outstanding warrants out of Edmonton for six counts of failing to attend court, assault, obstructing and resisting a peace officer, identity fraud and theft under $5,000. At the time of her arrest, she was in possession of stolen identification documents.

In addition to her warrants, 28-year-old Adut Garang faces a charge of illegal possession or trafficking in government documents.