Red Deer RCMP make numerous arrests in crime hot spots

The Red Deer RCMP made a number of arrests while conducting proactive patrols in areas known for criminal activity.

The RCMP also located numerous suspects who were wanted on outstanding warrants.

RCMP made more arrests while conducting compliance checks on individuals known to have court imposed conditions such as curfews; these strategies are key to Red Deer’s Pinpoint crime reduction focus on repeat offenders and emerging issues.

Many of the arrests were made thanks to reports from the public regarding suspicious activity. The RCMP thanks Red Deerians for their continued support and vigilance.

May 5

RCMP responded to a report at 9 p.m.of a personal robbery after a man allegedly robbed a woman of her sunglasses at knifepoint in the area of 50 Street and 51 Avenue.

RCMP responded immediately and located the suspect nearby on foot; he was arrested after a brief foot chase.

Twenty-one-year-old Zachary John Wahobin faces the following charges:

· Criminal Code 344(1)(b) – Robbery with weapon

· Criminal Code 129(a) – Resist/ obstruct peace officer X 2

· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

· Criminal Code 733.1(1) – Fail to comply with probation

May 4

The Red Deer RCMP at 3 p.m. located a truck that had been stolen out of Blackfalds. The RCMP used On Star to track it as the truck moved through Red Deer.

When it was safe to do so, RCMP had On Star shut down the truck in the Normandeau neighbourhood and arrested the male driver after a brief foot chase.

The RCMP located two stolen bicycles in the back of the truck and seized what is believed to be heroin, crystal meth and marijuana — as well as pepper spray, a knife and break-in tools

29-year- old Bryan Anthony Penso faces the following charges:

· Criminal Code 249(1) – Dangerous operation of motor vehicle

· Criminal Code 351(1) – Possess break-in instruments

· Criminal Code 355(a) – Possession of stolen property over $5,000

· Criminal Code 355(b) – Possession of stolen property under $5,000

· Criminal Code 88(1) – Possession of weapon for the purpose of committing an offense X 2

· CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule I/ Schedule II substances X 3

· TSA 51(a) – Operate vehicle without holding operator’s license

· TSA 52(1)(a) – Operate vehicle without registration

· TSA 54(1)(a) – Operate vehicle without insurance

May 2

The Red Deer RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter in progress at 5:54 a.m. at a business in north Red Deer after a witness reported observing a male suspect climbing over a fence to access the business.

The RCMP responded immediately and arrested the suspect without incident.

A 30-year-old man faces a charge of Criminal Code 348(1)(a) – break and enter;

His name cannot be released at this time as that charge has not yet been sworn before the courts.

May 1

The RCMP attended a store in response to a report of a shoplifter, and arrested a woman who was found to be in possession of a number of stolen items and was wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

Twenty-three-year-old Taylor Watkins-Paul was wanted on 21 warrants out of Innisfail, Red Deer and Canmore for multiple counts of possession of stolen property, failing to comply with conditions and failing to appear in court, as well as three traffic charges of driving without insurance.

She now faces an additional charge of theft under $5,000 and two counts of failing to comply with conditions.

April 30

At 9:30 p.m., the RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in a north-end industrial parking lot and located a suspect who was found to be breaching court-imposed conditions, including a curfew.

Nineteen-year-old Austin Joseph Pollock faces two counts of Criminal Code 145(3) – fail to comply with conditions.

April 30

Shortly before 9 a.m., the RCMP responded to a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle parked in Oriole Park.

On arrival, RCMP located a suspect in the car who was wanted on outstanding warrants and was in possession of what is believed to be methamphetamine.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler James Nugent was wanted on four warrants out of Red Deer for impaired driving, driving over 0.08, failing to attend court and a traffic charge; he was wanted on five warrants out of Sundre for impaired driving, driving while unauthorized, and several other traffic charges, and another warrant out of Didsbury for failing to attend court.

Nugent now faces an additional charge of CDSA 4(1) – Possession of Schedule I substance (methamphetamine).

April 29

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., the RCMP on patrol in downtown Red Deer located a suspect who was wanted on two outstanding warrants for breaching his probation.

At the time of his arrest, RCMP determined that he was further breaching his probation. In addition to his warrants, 39-year-old Devlin Brighar faced a new charge of breach of probation.

April 26

The evening of April 26, members of the Red Deer RCMP crime reduction team were on proactive foot patrol in downtown Red Deer when they located a suspect in possession of fentanyl and what is believed to be methamphetamine.

The suspect gave a false name but was soon identified by police.

Fifty-four-year-old Dereck Kirkpatrick faces two charges of CDSA 4(1) – possession of Schedule 1 substances and one charge of resisting/ obstructing a peace officer.

April 25

Red Deer RCMP conducted a curfew check on April 25 and determined that the man in questions wasn’t at the residence, in violation of his court-imposed conditions.

Red Deer RCMP conduct conditions checks regularly on numerous individuals as part of the Pinpoint crime reduction strategy.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyler Kellington faces a charge of failing to comply with probation.

April 24

Shortly after 2 am, the Red Deer RCMP on bicycle patrol in Riverside Meadows noted suspicious activity and, on investigation, located a suspect who was in possession of what is believed to be cocaine.

The suspect was further found to be wanted on outstanding warrants out of Red Deer.

In addition to the warrants, 22-year-old Alli Kevin Halkett faces one charge of CDSA 4(1) – possession of Schedule I substance.

April 19

A man who was arrested on April 3 for theft of mail is now wanted on warrants after failing to appear in court on April 13 to face those charges.

The charges stem from a report received by Red Deer RCMP on April 3 that a suspect was seen breaking into apartment mailboxes.

The RCMP attended and located the suspect nearby in possession of a number of pieces of stolen mail. RCMP took him into custody and returned the mail to its owners.

Twenty-eight-year-old Dallas Albert Rain is wanted on warrants for the following charges:

· Criminal Code 356(1)(a) – Theft from mail under $5,000 X 5

· Criminal Code 430(4) – Mischief under $5,000 X 2

· Criminal Code 145(2)(a) – Fail to attend court

If you have information about Rain’s whereabouts please call the Red Deer RCMP complaint line at 403-343-5575.