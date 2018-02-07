Red Deer RCMP look for driver who fled the scene after a hit and run

A 17 -year-old pedestrian struck last night

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the driver of a truck that struck a 17-year-old pedestrian as he crossed a north-end intersection last night, then fled the scene.

The collision occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 6th as the youth was crossing at the intersection at 71st St. and 50th Ave. The truck did not stop at the stop sign and struck the victim, who landed on the hood of the truck before falling to the pavement. The truck fled, running over the victim’s foot as it departed. Red Deer Emergency Services attended and transported the victim to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck is described as an older model truck, possibly a Ford, dark in colour. It was driving westbound on Niven St. at the time of the collision. No description is available of the driver.

If you witnessed this hit and run or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Connolly

Previous story
Blackfalds RCMP search for car thief
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP arrest man in relation to Riverside Meadows shooting incident

Just Posted

UPDATE: RCMP arrest man in relation to Riverside Meadows shooting incident

Kareem Lujmea Cummings turned himself in to Red Deer RCMP

Red Deer RCMP look for driver who fled the scene after a hit and run

A 17 -year-old pedestrian struck last night

Blackfalds RCMP search for car thief

Female steals truck in Springbrook

Red Deer to celebrate one year away from the games milestone

Feb 15th marks 365 days away from the 2019 Canada Winter Games

Big Little Lions set to release Alive and Well this month

Popular band makes a Red Deer stop Feb. 23rd

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

TVO host calls sexual harassment allegations false

TVO host breaks silence, says sexual harassment allegation 100 per cent false

Rimoka settling in to full management of buildings and assets

The Rimbey/Ponoka-based agency has been in full swing for the last month

UPDATE: Alberta to stop importing B.C. wine in pipeline feud, premier says

It’s the latest move in a growing dispute over the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Deadly earthquake strikes Taiwan

A deadly earthquake has killed two people and injured dozens of others in Taiwan

In order to finish school Kamloops sex offender will serve time on weekends

Connor Neurauter garnered headlines across Canada after he pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference

Arcade Fire, Jessie Reyez lead Juno nominees with four apiece

Late Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, the Arkells, Ruth B and Hedley have three nominations each

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

Most Read