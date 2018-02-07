Red Deer RCMP look for driver who fled the scene after a hit and run

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify the driver of a truck that struck a 17-year-old pedestrian as he crossed a north-end intersection last night, then fled the scene.

The collision occurred at 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 6th as the youth was crossing at the intersection at 71st St. and 50th Ave. The truck did not stop at the stop sign and struck the victim, who landed on the hood of the truck before falling to the pavement. The truck fled, running over the victim’s foot as it departed. Red Deer Emergency Services attended and transported the victim to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck is described as an older model truck, possibly a Ford, dark in colour. It was driving westbound on Niven St. at the time of the collision. No description is available of the driver.

If you witnessed this hit and run or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Connolly