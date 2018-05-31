Red Deer RCMP look for assistance to identify appliance thief

Individual steals cake mixers

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man who was caught on camera twice in the space of two weeks stealing small appliances from a south Red Deer store.

On May 16th, the suspect entered the store and was seen on surveillance cameras taking a cake mixer valued at $450. On May 29th, the suspect returned to the store and was again seen on surveillance cameras stealing a second cake mixer of the same type. The suspect is a Caucasian male, approximately 35 years old, and was last seen driving a newer black Nissan Titan truck.

If you recognize this suspect, see items like this for sale under suspicious circumstances, or have information about these thefts, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

