Red Deer RCMP investigate suspicious package

Package is a possible possible explosive device

In response to a complaint of a suspicious package, the RCMP are on scene at an apartment building on 47th Ave. and 48th St. Residents and employees have been evacuated from the first floor of the apartment building as a precautionary measure.

At 12:10 p.m., the RCMP were alerted to a complaint of a suspicious package and are investigating it as a possible explosive device. In collaboration with the businesses in the building, a decision was made to evacuate people within proximity of the incident, and to block traffic in the vicinity of the building.

Road closures to both vehicle and pedestrian traffic are as follows:

47th Ave. is closed between 48 – 50 Street.

49th St. is closed between 46 – 48 Avenue.

The RCMP are effecting these measures in the interest of public safety while this investigation is ongoing. The Explosives Disposal Unit (EDU) has been deployed and will attend to provide assistance. The public is asked to avoid this area and have patience while the RCMP and EDU do their job.

It is anticipated that these closures will remain in effect until at least 5:00 p.m. An update will be provided when available.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

