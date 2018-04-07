Red Deer RCMP investigate suspicious death in Stettler

Red Deer RCMP cordoned off two homes in Stettler.

A family member said their male relative was found deceased in the home. The family member said she believes it’s a robbery gone wrong.

Stettler RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes began an investigation into the death of a man in Stettler on the evening of April 6. The deceased was located inside of a residence and RCMP have determined his death to be suspicious.

The identity of the victim has not been positively identified and an autopsy date is yet to be determined.

Investigators are looking for a white 2008 Ford F-150 Quad Cab truck with Alberta plate #BRM 9136, that belongs to the victim. RCMP are advising the public not to approach the truck if located, but to call 911 immediately.

Police are asking for your assistance. If you have information about this incident or about the whereabouts of the white 2008 Ford truck, please call the Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3382, or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, by internet at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

Photo attached of the white 2008 Ford F-150 being sought by investigators. No further details are available at this time. When additional details become available, an updated media release will be completed.